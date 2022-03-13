Accel Wealth Management Purchases 3,983 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

