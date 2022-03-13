Accel Wealth Management Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

