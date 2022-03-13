ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

LLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.30. 2,469,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

