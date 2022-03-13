ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $207.27. 1,664,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,335. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.55 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.