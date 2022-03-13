ACG Wealth Has $1.02 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,554,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

