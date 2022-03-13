ACG Wealth Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.02. 8,012,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

