ACG Wealth Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned approximately 6.82% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,331,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 243,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

