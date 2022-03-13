ACG Wealth Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.10. The stock had a trading volume of 215,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

