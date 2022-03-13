ACG Wealth Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

