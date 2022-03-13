ACG Wealth Purchases 1,044 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Danaher were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.83. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

