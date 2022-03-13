ACG Wealth Sells 560 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $114.02. 8,012,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

