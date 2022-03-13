ACG Wealth Sells 5,653 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

JNJ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

