ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201,933 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $1.78 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

