Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

