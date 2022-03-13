Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
