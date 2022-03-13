Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

