Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

WMS stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

