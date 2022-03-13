AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.34. 5,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

