Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.