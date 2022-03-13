Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.91.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.