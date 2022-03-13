Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard Sells 9,070 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AFL stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

