Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

