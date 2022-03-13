Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.
AGRX opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
