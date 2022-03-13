Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 5.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 3,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,425,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $874.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

