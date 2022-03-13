Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 5.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 3,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,425,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
The stock has a market cap of $874.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
