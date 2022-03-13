Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 2.7% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.63% of Air Lease worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

