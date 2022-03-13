AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

ABSSF stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.