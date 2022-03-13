Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $27.25 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
