Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,271,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

