Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.08. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $5,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

