Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 127.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 63.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $140.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.94. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.