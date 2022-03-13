Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ALGM opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

