Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,640. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

