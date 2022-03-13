Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black Sells 60,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.