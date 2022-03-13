Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altimmune by 197.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

