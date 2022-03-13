Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

