Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

AMRN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amarin by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amarin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

