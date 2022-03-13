Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Andrew W. Verhalen Acquires 11,455 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMBA stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

