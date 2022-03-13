American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.50 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.
Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.52 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
