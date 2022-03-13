American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.50 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.52 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

