American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $32.52 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.