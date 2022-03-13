American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $60.46 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

