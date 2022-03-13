American International Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

