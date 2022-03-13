American International Group Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

