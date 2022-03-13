American International Group Inc. Sells 2,504 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 129.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE:STAR opened at $24.10 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

