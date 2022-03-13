American International Group Inc. Sells 83,860 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

