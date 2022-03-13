American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOUT. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CL King cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. 513,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,855. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

