AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

