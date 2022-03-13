AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.62.
AmeriCann Company Profile (Get Rating)
