Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 9,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE COLD opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

