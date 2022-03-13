Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.18 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

