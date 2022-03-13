Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Ames National alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ames National by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ames National by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.