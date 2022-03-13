Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the February 13th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 136.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

