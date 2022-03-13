Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

