Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) to report $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.40. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. 8,012,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

