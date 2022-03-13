Analysts Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $496.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,676 shares of company stock worth $485,330 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

